FY2023 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Lowered by Raymond James

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$65.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.16. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.