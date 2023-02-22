Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

