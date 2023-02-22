B. Riley Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $11.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

