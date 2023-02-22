Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,993.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.