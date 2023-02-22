Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
