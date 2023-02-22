Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.73 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

