Hydro One Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.11.

Hydro One stock opened at C$35.89 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.52 and a 12 month high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

