Analysts Set Expectations for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.