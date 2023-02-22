Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.73 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

