Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

