Brokers Issue Forecasts for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
