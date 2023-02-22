Brokers Issue Forecasts for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.