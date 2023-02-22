Antero Midstream Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report released on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AM. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 108,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

