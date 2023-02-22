FY2023 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTLK opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $125,971.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

