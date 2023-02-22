Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Materion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MTRN opened at $107.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

