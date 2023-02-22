Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Livent Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Livent Stock Down 3.4 %

Livent stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.