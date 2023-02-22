DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
DBVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
