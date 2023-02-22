American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $37.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2 %

AMH stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

