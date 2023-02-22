Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at €122.82 ($130.66) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($106.35). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.63.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

