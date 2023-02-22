International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.78 ($1.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 160.46 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

