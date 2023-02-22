easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.14) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($4.94) to GBX 580 ($6.98) in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 560 ($6.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 565.75 ($6.81).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 482 ($5.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 680.25 ($8.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

easyJet Company Profile

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($47,744.32). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,272. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.