Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($177.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($201.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.4 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €169.30 ($180.11) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12 month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

