The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 745” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.53) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 698.50 ($8.41).

HSBC Trading Up 4.3 %

HSBA stock opened at GBX 647.50 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 569.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 523.55. The stock has a market cap of £129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87).

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,489.80%.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

