Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of G24 opened at €52.10 ($55.43) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($66.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.14.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

