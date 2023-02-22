Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.93) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.58).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

