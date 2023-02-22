Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €59.74 ($63.55) on Tuesday. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €91.26 ($97.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

