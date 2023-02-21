Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,246 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

