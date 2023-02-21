Prudential PLC Sells 8,388 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

