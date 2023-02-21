FORA Capital LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
