Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.33.

EPAM stock opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.21. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

