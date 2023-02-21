Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,393 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Fortive worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

