Aviva PLC Buys 249,330 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $375,601 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

