Axa S.A. Purchases 104,206 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,206 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

