Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,133 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

