FORA Capital LLC Invests $575,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.