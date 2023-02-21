Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 915,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,345,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

