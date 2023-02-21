Axa S.A. Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $32,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

