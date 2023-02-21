Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

