FORA Capital LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.17.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $296.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

