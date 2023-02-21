Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,996 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

