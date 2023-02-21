Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.43 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $328.73 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.