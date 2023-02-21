Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 277 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $292.79 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $627.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

