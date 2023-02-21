EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.21. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.