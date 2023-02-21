EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of EPAM opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.21. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
