Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457,935 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

