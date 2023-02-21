Veritable L.P. Acquires 707 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

