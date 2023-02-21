Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Fortis worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

