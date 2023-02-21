Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

