Aviva PLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

