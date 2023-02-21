Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

