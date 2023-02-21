Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after buying an additional 215,818 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

