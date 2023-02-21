FORA Capital LLC Invests $352,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

