Axa S.A. Has $34.48 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,614 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,879,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE K opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
