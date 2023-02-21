Axa S.A. Has $34.48 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,614 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,879,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

NYSE K opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.